Northern Ireland election: DUP blocks new government in Brexit protest

The Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, has urged the leaders of the five party’s in the Stormont assembly to re-establish a ruling executive.

Sinn Fein won the most seats in last Thursday’s election, meaning the First Minister will come from within its ranks.

But no government can be formed unless the DUP puts forward someone to be Deputy First Minister.

It again said it would not nominate a representative unless the Northern Ireland protocol, which has set up trade barriers with mainland Britain, is changed.