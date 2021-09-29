No petrol, gas prices soaring: a new winter of discontent?

In today’s podcast, we talk to Business and Global Trade correspondent Paul McNamara to explain what’s going on with fuel, gas and our cost of living.

Panic buying at petrol stations has forced queues up and down the country and closed forecourts, with key workers struggling to make their shifts. The army is on standby to help out. And the trouble doesn’t stop there. There’s a global gas shortage that has forced prices up and caused UK energy companies to go bust.

The government says this won't be like the 1970s all over again, but will it?

