No deal looms as UK government says post-Brexit trade talks with EU are ‘over’

A no-deal Brexit showdown is looming with Europe as Boris Johnson said talks on a trade deal with Brussels were over, declaring there was no point in the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier coming to the UK unless he was prepared to substantially change his position.

The EU has insisted talks in London planned for next week could still go ahead, but warned they would not make a deal “at any price”.

Business leaders are already worried about the prospect of a no deal, warning it would have a “devastating impact” on jobs across the board.