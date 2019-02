The government has tonight given its own assessment of the economic impact of a no deal – and it’s a sobering read.

It accepts that the flow of goods through Dover and the Channel Tunnel could be significantly reduced for months and that could push up food prices.

And it says a big part of the problem is that many businesses are still not preparing for no deal.