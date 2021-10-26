Nigeria sends formal letter to British Museum demanding return of looted Benin Bronzes

The fate of the Benin Bronzes, a historic collection of thousands of artefacts looted by British forces more than a hundred years ago, is being discussed by a high-level delegation at the British Museum in London where many are on display.

Nigeria has handed over a formal letter demanding that the bronzes be returned.

Most of the artefacts are housed in museums and collections around the world. Some have now agreed to send them back, including in France and Germany – putting the pressure on places like the British Museum, to do the same.