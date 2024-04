An NHS Trust has been fined £200,000 for failings that lead to the deaths of two of its mental health patients.

Christie Harnett and a woman who cannot be identified for legal reasons, took their own lives while in the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valley Mental Health Trust in Middlesbrough.

We met Christie’s family in November as they campaigned for a public inquiry into the Trust, and were at Teesside Magistrates Court for today’s sentencing.