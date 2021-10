Thousands of patients in England are set to benefit from the first treatment for sickle cell disease for two decades.

The NHS said the revolutionary drug treatment would help at least five thousand people with the serious and lifelong condition over the next three years – calling it an “historic moment”. Those who live with the disease say it gives them new hope.

We spoke to Dr. Rachel Kesse-Adu, a consultant haematologist, and asked her first if she thinks this new drug is cost effective.