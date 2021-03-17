NHS in England warns of ‘significant reduction’ in vaccine supplies

A letter from the NHS in England has warned local health officials to expect a “significant reduction in weekly supply” of Covid vaccines from the end of this month.

It means the number of first doses being given out in April will be significantly slower, and local health leaders have been told not to invite anyone under 50 for a vaccine unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The Health Secretary has insisted that “lumpy” supplies are “par for the course”, claiming the rollout will continue on track, but Labour are calling for more transparency over the supply issues.