NHS has been facing ‘winter levels of pressure’ all year, says NHS Confederation

Scientists have previously warned the cost of living crisis could exacerbate waves of winter viruses and new figures out today show the number of people in hospital in England with flu has risen 40 per cent in the last week.

It’s adding pressure to an already struggling NHS, whose medical director said is “facing a perfect storm” of flu, Covid and ongoing pressures in emergency care.

Separate data showed more than 30 per cent of patients arriving at English hospitals last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E – more than six times higher than the national target.