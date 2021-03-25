NHS England to invest £95m in maternity services after damning report and campaign

The NHS is to spend £95 million on improving safety in maternity services in England, this follows the scandal at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

The money will be used to boost the numbers of midwives and doctors in hospitals and also to increase staff training.

NHS England is spending the extra money in response to the damning report into the Shrewsbury trust, where dozens of babies and mothers died as a result of persistent poor care over many years.

We spoke to one couple who have been campaigning for change for 12 years since the death of their baby.