NHS England: life in ‘no man’s land’ on the waiting list

What happens when you’re one of the 6.3 million people in England, stuck in a queue for the NHS? Patients left waiting for surgery, support and, sometimes, life itself.

“The worst time in my life.”

“Fallen through the cracks.”

“You don’t know what the hell’s going on.”

After years of Covid backlog, increased demand and staff striking over pay conditions, the figures are starting to fall.

But public satisfaction with the British health service is at an all-time low, as waiting times for hospitals and GP appointments drag on – still skyrocketing above pre-pandemic levels.

Most people still believe in the NHS and want more to be spent on fixing it. And both major political parties say that’s a priority.

Will help come in time for those who need it?

–

Reported by Milena Dambelli

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett

Produced by Cherise Hamilton Stephenson