New play explores mental challenges of growing up Black

Six black boys in search of who they are. The problem is, too often, the outside world has already decided.

The challenges of growing up black and the impact it has on their mental health, are the key themes of the acclaimed play, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy.

The bleak title sums up the intensity of the piece but belies the sheer joy the boys find in friendship and being themselves.

Nominated for two prestigious Olivier awards, it’s just moved to the Apollo Theatre in the West End where its creator, Ryan Calais Cameron, is insisting 100 tickets a night are sold for 15 pounds to youth and community groups. We met him and some of the cast.