New Covid rules still possible before Christmas warns Health Secretary

The Health Secretary says he can’t rule out new restrictions before Christmas, after stark warnings from top scientists about the risk of soaring hospital cases if nothing is done.

Just under 83,000 further Covid cases were reported across the UK today – 72 percent higher than this time last week, while 12 people in England with Omicron have now died.

But the drive to get everyone triple vaccinated is ramping up, with over 900,000 booster and third jabs delivered.

And the UK government is now doubling the funding available to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to tackle Covid.