Neo-Nazis ‘exploiting the pandemic’ to spread propaganda, says anti-extremism tsar

Extremists have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to “breed hate” through dangerous conspiracy theories, according to a new report from the Commission for Countering Extremism, which advises the government.

It warns that extremists will try to capitalise on the social and economic impacts of Covid-19 to cause further long-term instability, fear and division in Britain.

The commission has called for a commitment that existing laws on inciting hatred online will be enforced, as well as a government-led Covid-19 cohesion strategy aimed at bringing communities together to limit the spread of extremist view, and a new-counter terrorism strategy to assess who is most susceptible to such views to allow effective interventions.

We spoke to Sara Khan, the lead commissioner behind this report and began by asking her how bad the problem of hateful extremism online really was.