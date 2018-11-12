Channel 4 News
12 Nov 2018

Neo-Nazi couple guilty of being members of National Action

Six people have been convicted for membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. Two of them, Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas, gave their baby the middle name Adolf as a tribute to Hitler, who they said they admired.

At the end of their trial at Birmingham Crown Court reporting restrictions were lifted, so we can now report on the convictions of others previously convicted for membership of National Action, including a soldier who served in Afghanistan.