Neo-Nazi couple guilty of being members of National Action

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Six people have been convicted for membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. Two of them, Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas, gave their baby the middle name Adolf as a tribute to Hitler, who they said they admired.
At the end of their trial at Birmingham Crown Court reporting restrictions were lifted, so we can now report on the convictions of others previously convicted for membership of National Action, including a soldier who served in Afghanistan.