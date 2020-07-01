Nearly a third of people have suffered health problems during lockdown because of poor housing

Lockdown has not been easy for anyone, but for millions of people it has meant being trapped in overcrowded flats, or living in rooms plagued by damp and mould 24 hours a day.

New research from the National Housing Federation says one in three people across Britain have suffered mental or physical health problems during the crisis because of poor housing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised more housing yesterday but will his plan come anywhere near to building enough of the sort of homes needed. Jackie Long reports.