Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband marks her 2,000 days in detention

It is exactly 2,000 days since British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in Tehran on trumped up charges of trying to overthrow the Iranian regime.

Her incarceration since April 2016 is thought to be tied to a historic arms debt the British government owes to Iran for weapons ordered and paid for in the 1970s.

Today, Nazanin’s husband Richard and her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella marked the occasion in Parliament Square, with a giant game of snakes and ladders, symbolising the ups and many downs of her time in prison.