The British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe has had her ankle tag removed at the end of her five year sentence – although she’s been ordered to return to court in Tehran on Sunday and can’t yet return home to London.

Her husband Richard Radcliffe described it as a “mixed day” – although Nazanin was “genuinely happy” to be free of the tag.

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Iran’s treatment of her was “intolerable” – and she should be allowed home as soon as possible.