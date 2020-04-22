Channel 4 News
22 Apr 2020

Muslims in UK struggling to carry out burials within 24 hours

Home Affairs Correspondent

Temporary mortuaries are being set up rapidly around the country to cope with this unprecedented number of deaths – but it has become a particular struggle for Muslims who must carry out burials within the required 24 hours.

Many elders who would normally carry out the Islamic funeral rituals are having to self-isolate.

Our Home Affairs Correspondent Darshna Soni has been out with a team of young volunteers in Leicester, where deaths in the Muslim community have more than doubled in the past month.