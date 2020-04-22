Muslims in UK struggling to carry out burials within 24 hours

Temporary mortuaries are being set up rapidly around the country to cope with this unprecedented number of deaths – but it has become a particular struggle for Muslims who must carry out burials within the required 24 hours.

Many elders who would normally carry out the Islamic funeral rituals are having to self-isolate.

Our Home Affairs Correspondent Darshna Soni has been out with a team of young volunteers in Leicester, where deaths in the Muslim community have more than doubled in the past month.