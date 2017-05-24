Muslim community respond to Manchester terror attack

On Wednesday Channel 4 News broadcast this live debate at a vigil for the Manchester bombing victims.

When it was brought to our attention that the woman being interviewed by Krishnan Guru-Murthy was wearing a gun-themed t-shirt, we removed the online versions to investigate.

We are now satisfied that the intention of that image is to subvert weaponry and is an anti-violence protest t-shirt.

The image was made famous in 2013 when the singer Jennifer Hudson was pictured wearing a very similar design, which spelled out the word “love” in guns and other weapons. She told fans “it’s time to turn all of that into this LOVE”.

In this debate members of the local Muslim community gave their reactions to the bombing and the “backlash”. Among the contributions, several spoke of their devastation and also took the chance to speak out against extremism. It is now available to view online.