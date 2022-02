Tributes have been paid to the music and YouTube mogul Jamal Edwards – who has died at the age of 31 after a sudden illness.

Edwards, who founded the urban music platform SBTV, was a pioneer of Britain’s grime and rap scene – helping to launch the careers of stars like Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Jessie J.

He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust and had been awarded an MBE for services to the music industry.

Clarence House today described him as an “inspiration to many”.