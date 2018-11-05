MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Trump and the media

President Trump describes them as “the enemy of the people” and purveyors of “fake news”. The US media, particularly TV News, has become central to the story in this presidency. Cable news channels broadcast round-the-clock coverage of politics, much of it partisan. Trump supporters flock to Fox News.

Liberals tend to watch MSNBC and its star presenter Rachel Maddow, who does an hour-long, prime-time show every weekday evening. We caught up with her in New York and started by asking why the booming economy isn’t playing a bigger role in the election.