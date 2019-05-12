Mothers, fathers and children have taken to the streets to call for urgent action on climate change.

The Mothers Rise Up march was led by 11 year olds – the number of years until the United Nations deadline to act on tackling climate change. Scientists say if the right steps are taken now it could prevent high risks of droughts, flooding and stop some marine life being destroyed.

The event is part of demonstrations taking place in the UK and internationally. Minnie Stephenson reports.