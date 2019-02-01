Mother of three-year-old girl first in UK to be convicted of FGM

The mother of a three-year-old girl has become the first person in the UK to be found guilty of female genital mutilation, or FGM, despite bizarre attempts to silence her accusers. The 37-year-old Ugandan woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was accused of cutting her daughter in August 2017. Her partner was cleared of all charges.

A warning: There is some very distressing testimony and images in this report.