Mother accuses Met Police of misogyny over her daughter’s death

Each time the Met Police fails in its duties, there are consequences – and sometimes they’re devastating.

In July last year, a member of the public became concerned about the welfare of a woman, who they’d spotted alone in a park late at night.

They alerted two Met officers, who were attending a separate incident, but the officers didn’t check on the woman.

Her name was Natalie Shotter, and she was found dead the next morning.

A man has been arrested in connection with her death, but the two officers who failed to check on her did not face dismissal.

In her first interview, Natalie’s mother has told this programme that she believes, had they “done their duty”, her daughter would still be alive, and that the Met is misogynistic.