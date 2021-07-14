Most Covid restrictions in Wales likely to end on 7 August

More than two thirds of adults in the UK are now fully vaccinated against Covid. The latest government figures show over 35 million people have now received both doses – that’s 66.7% of all over-18s. But new cases continue to rise – 42,000 in 24 hours – with a further 49 people reported to have died with Covid.

In Wales, it was announced that most Covid restrictions are likely to be lifted on August 7. But face masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in most public indoor spaces. The first minister has been giving details this afternoon.