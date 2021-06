More than two million people in England may have suffered some long-lasting symptoms after having coronavirus, a new study has concluded.

Having questioned over half a million adults, the React 2 research study found that over a third of people who had had the virus said they had symptoms which lasted for at least 12 weeks.

We spoke to Professor Paul Elliott of Imperial College, who directs the React programme, and asked him if this is a vastly more prevalent aspect of Covid than we ever knew?