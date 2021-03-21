More than 800,000 are vaccinated in another record-breaking day but travel restrictions could continue into the summer

The discovery of Covid vaccines was supposed to give us a passport back to normality. But despite another record-breaking day for innoculations yesterday, another warning from the government that summer holidays should remain on hold.

The latest UK figures from the government show that more than 752,308 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday – way ahead of Friday which was also a record.

The number of people having now received their first dose jumped to well over twenty-seven and a half million people. A further 33 people are reported to have died with Covid. Figures on Sundays are often low but this is the lowest daily figure since October.

The official total of those dying within 28 days of a positive test is now 126,155. There have been 5,312 new cases reported.