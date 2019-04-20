More than 750 arrested after week of climate change protests

The forecast for the next 5 days
More police officers have been drafted in to control the climate change protests in central London – with the number of people arrested now more than 750.
Scotland Yard has asked for help from other forces to deal with the disruption – as protestors continued to blockade some of the city’s busiest streets.
The Extinction Rebellion group has pledged to stay on the streets until the Government takes action to slash greenhouse gas emissions and declare a climate emergency.