More than 39,000 Covid care home deaths in England, watchdog says

In the last hour, the government has confirmed it will offer NHS staff a 3% pay rise, backdated to April. The increase was recommended by the independent pay review body.

In today’s other developments, more than 44,000 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, and 73 people have died.

More than 39,000 care home residents in England died with Covid in the year to the end of March, new figures show.

We have been to a care home in Devon where there were no deaths. How did they do it?