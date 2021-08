It’s been A-level results day for students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and despite all the disruption caused by the pandemic, record numbers of them have won top grades.

Whilst the education establishment argues about whether those results do or don’t show grade inflation, we’ve been down to the academy-run Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre in east London to witness the moment when over 300 A-level students opened the envelopes containing their results.