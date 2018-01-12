Channel 4 News
Published on 12 Jan 2018

Miriam O’Reilly: ‘John Humphrys should be taken off air during gender pay discussions’

Channel 4 News has learned that the Today team knew about the leaked tape for several days, but didn’t consider taking John Humphrys off air because they deemed it a private conversation. One person who actually heard the recording is the former Countryfile presenter Miriam O’Reilly, who won an ageism claim against the BBC at an employment tribunal.

She was booked to appear on the Today programme this morning but was dropped by a producer yesterday.

 