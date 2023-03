Despite government promises to cut the number of people moving to live in the UK to the ‘tens of thousands’, the Office of Budget Responsibility now says net migration will be around 245,000 people a year from 2026.

Their forecast – which was included in OBR documents relating to yesterday’s budget – comes as the government said that some jobs in construction would now be added to the shortage supply list.

But hospitality firms will still not be allowed to bring in extra foreign workers.