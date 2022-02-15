MI5 knew about Manchester arena bomber’s support for ISIS before attack

Secret evidence showing just how much MI5 knew about the Manchester arena bomber Salman Abedi has been heard at the public inquiry into the atrocity.

A summary of evidence given at closed door hearings last year revealed that MI5 knew about Abedi’s support for ISIS before the attack.

But with the agency struggling to cope with the sheer volume of its workload, one officer raised concerns that “something could potentially get through”.

Our north of England correspondent Clare Fallon is in Manchester.