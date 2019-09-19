Series 3, Episode 19: Mhairi Black

Mhairi Black is the SNP Member of Parliament for Paisley and Renfrewshire South. She was elected as an MP in 2015 when she was only 20 years old, making her the youngest MP elected to the House of Commons since 1832.

She talks to Krishnan about her SNP politics, why she wants to transform the Westminster bubble and the ‘sinister’ threats to our democracy.

