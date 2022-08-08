Met Police strip-searched 650 children in two years, figures show

The Metropolitan Police’s record on child protection has been denounced by the children’s commissioner for England after she revealed the force strip searched 650 children over a period of two years.

Most were found to be innocent of the suspicions against them.

Dame Rachel de Souza said almost a quarter of children were searched without an appropriate adult present, which is legally required unless there’s an urgent risk of serious harm.

She said she was ‘extremely worried’ that Black boys were being disproportionately affected.