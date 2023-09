The image of a young woman being pinned to the floor by police during a candlelit vigil for Sarah Everard came – for many – to symbolise a Met Police completely out of touch with the people it’s supposed to protect.

After years spent defending their heavy-handed response – on the grounds the gathering broke covid rules – Scotland Yard today apologised and agreed to pay substantial damages to the woman in the photo, along with another also handcuffed and arrested at the event in March 2021.