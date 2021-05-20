Met Police commander fears knife crime surge post lockdown

The Metropolitan Police has told us it fears a “bounceback” in violent crime now that lockdown restrictions are being lifted. Twelve teenagers, the youngest just 14, have already been killed in knife attacks in the capital this year.

We have been out with the Met’s Violence Suppression Unit in Croydon where there has been little respite from serious violence even during lockdown.

Three people were stabbed in separate incidents in just seven weeks and the community is desperate to find some way to end the killing.