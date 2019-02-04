Mental health trials launched in schools in England

It’s being billed as one of the largest mental health trials in the world. Pupils at up to 370 schools in England will learn techniques like mindfulness to help researchers find out how best to support their wellbeing.

And study of 16-25 year-olds by the Prince’s Trust, shared with this programme, shows the highest levels of stress and anxiety in a decade.

Here’s our Health and Social Care Correspondent, Victoria Macdonald.