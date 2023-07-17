Channel 4 News
17 Jul 2023

Mandela’s daughter and granddaughter criticise British government’s controversial Rwanda plan

It’s designed to educate people about diversity, humanity and equality: the key principles which Nelson Mandela campaigned for all his life. Ten years in the making – a new memorial to the anti apartheid icon is under construction in Liverpool.

His daughter and granddaughter will visit the site on Tuesday – which would have been his birthday. But when they spoke to our communities editor Darshna Soni – they were keen to criticise the British government’s controversial plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.