The inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing has been told that only one paramedic was at the scene of the explosion for the first 40 minutes after the blast.

The inquiry has heard about delays and confusion after the May 2017 attack which left 22 dead – even though emergency services had rehearsed for an attack on the same venue less than a year before.

And a warning, this report from our north of England correspondent Clare Fallon contains content that some viewers may find distressing.