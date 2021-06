On the 22nd of May 2017, Salman Abedi walked across the foyer of the Manchester Arena towards an exit door with a bulging rucksack.

As thousands left the concert hall, many to greet parents there to collect them, at 10.31pm he detonated his shrapnel-laden device.

Could he have been spotted and challenged before then?

The answer, according to the chairman of the inquiry into the attack, is that he could have been – numerous times.