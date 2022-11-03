Manchester Arena bombing: Inquiry criticises emergency response failings

In Manchester, people are trying to make sense of a devasating report into how the emergency services responded on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing .

Twenty two people died, hundreds of others were left injured.

The report found the emergency services made mistake after mistake and that one of the victims, John Atkinson, might have survived if police, ambulance and fire services had responded properly.

Only three paramedics entered the arena’s foyer to help the 91 people lying seriously injured.

It took over two hours for the fire service to arrive on the scene, and the two most senior police commanders on the night “made no effective contribution”.