Manchester Arena bombing: concerns over government’s attitude towards Libyan militant group taken off the banned list

A solicitor acting on behalf of families murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing says it’s “extraordinary” that the government had said it would be “inaccurate and inappropriate” to link a previously banned terror group to the attack.

The Government took the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group off the banned terror list two years after the Arena bombing.

However, wider allegations about the group’s influence have been presented to the inquiry into the tragedy.

Its third and final report will be released tomorrow – focusing on whether the attack could have been prevented.