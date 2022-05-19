Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.25am
Menu
6m
Contains distressing content.
19 May 2022

Man who was obsessed with serial killers jailed for life for murder of teenage girl

Home Affairs Correspondent

A man obsessed with serial killers has been jailed for life for the murder of  a teenage girl who he snatched from a Plymouth bus stop.

Cody Ackland was warned by the judge he might never be free again after he admitted killing 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod in November last year, and then dumping her body in woodland nearby.

Warning: There are some distressing details in his report.

There are a range of organisations which offer help and support for anyone affected by sexual violence at channel4.com/support.