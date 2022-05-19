Man who was obsessed with serial killers jailed for life for murder of teenage girl

A man obsessed with serial killers has been jailed for life for the murder of a teenage girl who he snatched from a Plymouth bus stop.

Cody Ackland was warned by the judge he might never be free again after he admitted killing 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod in November last year, and then dumping her body in woodland nearby.

Warning: There are some distressing details in his report.

There are a range of organisations which offer help and support for anyone affected by sexual violence at channel4.com/support.