A coroner’s inquest in Suffolk has ruled that a young man was unlawfully killed by a violent offender who was “at large” and should have been in prison.

Joe Pooley who was 22, was thrown in the River Gipping in Ipswich and held under the water in August 2018.

Three people, including Luke Greenland, who was in breach of his licence, were jailed for Pooley’s murder last year.