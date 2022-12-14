Man sentenced to life for the brutal murder of Zara Aleena

Jailed for life at the Old Bailey today, the man who killed law graduate Zara Aleena will spend at least 38 years behind bars.

The family of the 35-year old Londoner, who was murdered in a brutal and random attack as she walked home in June, said today the sentence brought them some retribution but no peace.

Her killer was a career criminal who had been released from prison on license just nine days earlier.

Ria Chaterjee was at court and her report includes distressing footage of him following other women before Zara.