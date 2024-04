The man who masterminded an armed robbery that ended with the murder of an unarmed police officer has been found guilty of her murder.

Today’s verdict at Leeds Crown Court comes almost 20 years after PC Sharon Beshenivsky and a colleague interrupted a raid on a travel agent in Bradford.

She was shot at point-blank range. Six other men have already been convicted on a range of offences, but 75-year-old Piran Ditta Khan fled to Pakistan, where he’s been living until his extradition last year.