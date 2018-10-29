Man accused of Pittsburgh synagogue shootings appears in court

The forecast for the next 5 days
“The darkest day in the city’s history”: the words of the Mayor of Pittsburgh at a memorial service for the victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting. Eleven worshippers were allegedly killed by a lone gunman, Robert Bowers. He appeared in court today, with prosecutors beginning the process of seeking the death penalty against him. The White House said President Trump and the First Lady would visit Pennsylvania tomorrow.