“I’ve always been ambitious to change the way British art galleries are,” says the artist Lubaina Himid, the first Black woman to win the Turner Prize four years ago.

She was born in Zanzibar and her passion for Africa is reflected in uncomfortable themes of colonial history, gender identity and equality.

We went to meet her at her retrospective at the Tate Modern, where she told me the British art establishment can only be enriched by black art.